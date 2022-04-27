Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to set up River North command post to curb shootings

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Cook County sheriff to set up River North command post

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Department plans to set up a new command post in Chicago's River North as part of a new push to fight crime in the neighborhood.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and other officials will make an official announcement Wednesday morning.

The move will mark a significant step in trying to curb some of the recent crime in the area of River North, a busy area with a number of restaurants, bars and residential buildings filling these blocks.

Chicago shootings: 42 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

Dart will announce that the new command post will open at 500 North Clark Street and that the department will have an increased presence.

The announcement will come after another man was shot and critically hurt Saturday night in River North near the 100-block of West Hubbard Street, an area usually filled with people late at night near bars.

CPD says it was prepared for large weekend crowds in Millennium Park that resulted in arrests

Police said the man in his 20s, confronted the gunman regarding a previous incident when he was shot multiple times in the body.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northcook countychicago shootingchicago crimecook county sheriff
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Parents of teen who died by suicide sue Latin School of Chicago
Ambulance thief ranted about drugs, FBI during 2 hour police chase
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
Lucky winner will turn on Buckingham Fountain for 'Switch on Summer'
Teacher who kept Olympic medals secret from students honored by school
City announces candidates for civilian police oversight board
COVID case rise in Chicago not cause for concern, Arwady says
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cold and blustery Wednesday
Security officer saves choking 10-year-old at NY elementary school
Chicago Reader co-owner agrees to nonprofit transfer
Robert De Niro helps Nobu Hotel join Chicago
Video shows eaglet rescued from cliff after falling out of nest
More TOP STORIES News