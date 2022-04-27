Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to set up River North command post to curb shootings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Department plans to set up a new command post in Chicago's River North as part of a new push to fight crime in the neighborhood.
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown and other officials will make an official announcement Wednesday morning.
The move will mark a significant step in trying to curb some of the recent crime in the area of River North, a busy area with a number of restaurants, bars and residential buildings filling these blocks.
Dart will announce that the new command post will open at 500 North Clark Street and that the department will have an increased presence.
The announcement will come after another man was shot and critically hurt Saturday night in River North near the 100-block of West Hubbard Street, an area usually filled with people late at night near bars.
Police said the man in his 20s, confronted the gunman regarding a previous incident when he was shot multiple times in the body.
