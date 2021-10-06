Police shooting Chicago: Man fatally shot by CPD officer ID'd; COPA says bodycam captured incident

WATCH: Chopper7HD over CPD shooting scene

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11079434" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CPD investigates in Gresham after a man was killed in a police-involved shooting.

WATCH: CPD gives update after fatal police shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11079540" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police give an update on a shooting involving officers that left a man dead in Gresham.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man a Chicago police officer fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call earlier this week has been identified.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified 61-year-old Michael A. Craig of Chicago Tuesday as the man police killed. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.A Chicago police officer fatally shot Craig Monday morning in Gresham as officers were responding to a domestic disturbance, officials said.During a press conference later Monday morning, officials said officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance at 78th and Carpenter streets just after 7:25 a.m.Police went up to a second floor apartment, observed an altercation and "loud disturbances," and one officer shot Craig inside the apartment, CPD officials said.The officer then rendered aid to the man, according to CPD. But he later died.A woman was transported in good condition to a hospital, but it was unclear how she was injured, a Chicago fire official said.CPD said the man had a knife, but it was not clear what led up to the fatal shooting.The patrolman involved is now on desk duty for 30 days.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said Tuesday that the officer who shot Craig was wearing a bodycam, which captured the incident."As required, COPA will release video and other materials in accordance with the City of Chicago's Video Release Police. COPA understands the importance of public trust and is committed to a transparent and timely release of all materials," the agency said.Charles Odum lives across the street from the apartment building and said he had known the man who was killed for two or three years."He was a good neighbor," said Odum, 57. "Every time I see him in the morning picking up his paper we'd say hello."Odum said police often responded to the man's home for disturbances."Police always come over here to that unit, always have some type of argument going on whether it's him, a cousin, or whoever stays up there," Odum said."I just hate that it happened like this. He's a good person, from what I know, very polite, very talkative," Odum said. "We just chatted about random stuff, life, in the mornings when we saw each other."Neighbors said the dead man had lived in the apartment building for about four years and did maintenance work there.It was the second fatal police shooting in Chicago in a month. On Sept. 19, police fatally shot a knife-wielding man after answering a domestic disturbance call in, authorities said.About 10:55 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance and encountered a 28-year-old man who was armed with a knife, police said.An officer shot Turell Brown, who later died from his wounds, according to officials.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit