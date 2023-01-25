Chicago police: Shots fired at officers in Portage Park; Car suspected in previous incident

Chicago police are investigating after someone fired shots at officers on the Northwest Side Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after someone fired shots at officers on the Northwest Side, with the suspects' car matching the description from an earlier incident.

Officers observed a black Audi SUV in the 3:39 a.m. in the 5400-block of West Sunnyside Avenue at about 3:39 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the vehicle matched the description of an earlier incident and when officers approached, they heard multiple gunshots come from the vehicle.

The Audi fled westbound. Officers did not return fire and no officers were injured, police said.

In the earlier incident, a 27-year-old man was driving in the 3500-block of West Foster Avenue at about 10 p.m. Tuesday when he saw a black Audi SUV with three people inside following him, police said.

Police said someone inside the Audi fired shots at the victim's vehicle and the victim drove eastbound and called 911.

The victim was not injured.

No one is in custody and Area 5 detectives are investigating.