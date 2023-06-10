Off-duty officer opens fire at armed person after confrontation in Brighton Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer fired shots at a person armed with a gun on the city's Southwest Side Friday evening, Chicago police said.

The officer was not on duty when they were involved in a confrontation with an armed individual in a vehicle just after 11 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of West 47th Street, police said.

The officer produced their firearm and discharged their weapon, police said. The armed person fled the scene in a vehicle.

The officer was not injured during this incident, police said. It was not immediately known if the armed person was hit by the gunfire.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has begun investigating the shooting to find out more specific details, including a comprehensive us of force investigation, police said.

The officer involved has been placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation by area detectives.

