Chicago police squad car hit by gunfire in Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to find out who shot a round of bullets that hit a squad car in Lawndale at midnight.It happened as the marked cruiser was driving on Kilbourn Avenue near Roosevelt Road, police said.Investigators don't know if the squad was the target, or if it was hit as someone fired a gun because of the New Year. No one was injured.It is not known where the shots came from and no one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.