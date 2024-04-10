Rideshare passenger killed in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A passenger in a rideshare vehicle was killed after shots were fired from another vehicle in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 600-block of West 69th Street at about 1 a.m.

The man was riding in the rideshare vehicle when police said someone inside of a dark-colored sedan fired shots.

The man was wounded several times and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

