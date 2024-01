1 critically wounded in apparent road-rage shooting in Edgewater, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 35-year-old man was wounded in an apparent road-rage shooting in Edgewater Sunday night.

The victim was in a Jeep in the 1600-block of West Foster Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. when police said he tried to make a U-turn when a man got out of a Chevrolet Tahoe and fired shots at him.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the face, police said.

A person of interest is being questioned by Area Three detectives.