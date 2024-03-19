WATCH LIVE

Man driving through Austin alley, robbed, shot, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 19, 2024 10:51AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was shot during a robbery on the West Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at about 12:37 a.m. in the 900-block of North Leamington Avenue.

Officers found a 38-year-old man wounded in the waist, police said. The man told police that he was in a vehicle driving through an alley when three suspects approached.

The suspects demanded that the victim got out of the vehicle and they then took his belongings, police said. The victim head a loud noise and felt pain as the suspects fled the scene in a silver sedan, police said.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

