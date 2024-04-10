WATCH LIVE

Chicago man sentenced 50 years in deadly Rogers Park shooting of DePaul student Gary Tinder in 2020

20-year-old shot while walking home from work

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 10, 2024 8:57PM
Man, 21, charged in fatal shooting of DePaul University student
A 21-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a DePaul University student last month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has received a 50-year sentence in the deadly shooting of a DePaul University student in June of 2020.

Jahrod Jean was found guilty by a jury in the death of Gary Tinder, who was fatally shot in the 6200-block of North Troy Street in Rogers Park, while walking home from the Andersonville Starbucks, where he worked.

Witnesses identified Jean, who was charged with first-degree murder.

He was sentenced Tuesday, court records show.

Friends remembered Tinder as curious and self-motivated. He taught himself to play guitar, and was studying accounting at DePaul, where he had a 4.0 GPA.

"Gary Tinder was a quiet, happy 20-year-old," said Andrea Raila, who hired Tinder as an intern at her law firm for the summer.

Tinder was also an active member at the Edgewater Baptist Church.

