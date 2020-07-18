chicago violence

Man, 21, charged in fatal shooting of DePaul University student

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

A 20-year-old DePaul University student was among the victims in an extremely violent weekend in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old Chicago man is charged in the fatal shooting of a DePaul University student last month.

Chicago police announced the first-degree murder charge against Jahrod Jean on Saturday. The arrest comes nearly a month after Gary Tinder was killed in the 6200 block of N Troy Street on June 21.

RELATED: DePaul University student among victims in Chicago shootings last weekend

Tinder was walking home from the Andersonville Starbucks where he worked when he was fatally shot. He was among nearly 80 people shot and 11 killed in gun violence that weekend.

A $5,000 reward had been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter who took Tinder's life.

RELATED: $5K reward offered after fatal shooting of 20-year-old DePaul University student
EMBED More News Videos

A community came together Saturday to demand justice in the fatal shooting of Gary Tinder, a 20-year-old DePaul University student.



Police haven't released any other information about the investigation at this time.

The video in the featured player is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rogers parkedgewaterandersonvillechicagochicago shootingfatal shootingchicago violencestudent diesman shotman killedcollege studentdepaul university
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
3 shot, including pregnant woman and teen, in Chatham drive-by
'Hey Karen watch your mouth:' Mayor Lightfoot responds to White House press secretary 'derelict mayor' comment
Community group hosts youth panel on Chicago violence
Chicago comedians lend voices to stop city's violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago officials, activists condemn CPD response to Columbus statue protest
Illinois reports 1,276 new COVID-19 cases
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
36 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Lake Michigan warmer than it's ever been this early in summer
85 babies in 1 Texas county had COVID-19, health official says
Mag Mile department store looted: police
Show More
3-year-old girl shot in West Englewood returns home from hospital
Doctors put pregnant woman with COVID in coma before giving birth
Crowds gather at Fla. parties to spread COVID-19, sheriff says
Madigan implicated in federal bribery charge
Officer accidentally shot, killed by training officer during traffic stop
More TOP STORIES News