Man, 21, charged in fatal shooting of DePaul University student

A community came together Saturday to demand justice in the fatal shooting of Gary Tinder, a 20-year-old DePaul University student.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old Chicago man is charged in the fatal shooting of a DePaul University student last month.Chicago police announced the first-degree murder charge against Jahrod Jean on Saturday. The arrest comes nearly a month after Gary Tinder was killed in the 6200 block of N Troy Street on June 21.Tinder was walking home from the Andersonville Starbucks where he worked when he was fatally shot. He was among nearly 80 people shot and 11 killed in gun violence that weekend.A $5,000 reward had been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter who took Tinder's life.Police haven't released any other information about the investigation at this time.