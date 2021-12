Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give public safety address

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is planning to give an address on public safety.Her office saying she will be joined by other city leadership at the Garfield Park Fieldhouse.Violent crime like shootings, carjackings and brazen retail thefts are all up in Chicago this year.Last weekend, the I-Team reported that thousands of Chicago police officers had their days off canceled in order to deploy more officers in the Gold Coast and other retail corridors.