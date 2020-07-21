Chicago shooting: 5 shot in North Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured in a shooting Monday night in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

RELATED: Chicago weekend shootings: 63 shot, 12 fatally, in violence across city
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago weekend shootings left more than 60 people shot across the city.



Police said four men and a woman were shot around 8 p.m. in the 1300-block of South Lawndale Avenue.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in the knee, a 56-year-old woman was shot in the ankle, a 38-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 51-year-old male was shot in the ankle, and a 63-year-old man was shot in the forearm.

All of the victims were transported to hospitals in good condition, police said.

Police said no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonorth lawndalechicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal agents will deploy to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Chicago to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants
CPD releases video showing confrontation near Grant Park Columbus statue protest
IDES asks some to pay back Illinois unemployment benefits
Kanye West applies to be on Illinois' presidential ballot
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, scattered storms Tuesday
What should Chicago do with its Christopher Columbus statues?
Show More
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
COVID-19 vaccine trials don't take sex into consideration, researcher says
Illinois reports 1,173 new COVID-19 cases
63 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News