Chicago police release surveillance images of West Side homicide suspect

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released photos of a man wanted for a homicide on the West Side earlier this month.

The suspect is wanted for a shooting in the 400-block of North Laramie Avenue at about 10 p.m. on January 10.

Police said he followed the victim before he started shooting.

The suspect is described by police as 30-40 years old and was wearing a dark-colored jacket, green pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Martorano at 312-746-8252. Anonymous tips can be sent to www.cpdtip.com.
