Cook County Sheriff's deputies shoot man in South Shore during 'exchange of gunfire'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Sheriff's deputies shot a man in South Shore during what Chicago police described as an exchange of gunfire.Chicago police said the deputies were in the 7400-block of South Yates at about 6:45 p.m., tracking a suspect on electronic monitor when they encountered him in person.The deputies exchanged gunfire with the man, who was struck and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. Police did not say what prompted the exchange of gunfire.Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.No further details were immediately available.