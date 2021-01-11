U of C student, doorwoman, convenience store shopper ID'd as 3 killed in random shooting spree

Anthony Faulkner, 20, is among at least 3 killed during a random shooting spree that stretched from South Side Chicago to Evanston Saturday.

REST IN PEACE: Yiran Fan was 1 of at least 3 people murdered during a random shooting spree Saturday.



The 30 y.o. was a PH.D. student @ the University of Chicago. He was gunned down in a parking garage.



Overall 7 people shot during the spree, CPD says Fan was the 1st victim. pic.twitter.com/yu4E63a6L4 — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) January 11, 2021

REST IN PEACE: Aisha Johnson was 1 of at least 3 people shot & killed in a random shooting spree.



The mom of 2 was shot & killed in the lobby of a Hyde Park condo building where she worked.



The suspect shot 7 people Saturday - from the south side to Evanston. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/d9Sqbq5tgs — Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) January 11, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The three victims killed in a shooting rampage Saturday have been identified as family and friends reel from the senseless loss of their loved ones.A doorwoman, a college student, and a convenience store shopper were all shot and killed at random.Anthony Faulkner, Aisha Johnson and Yiran Fan have been identified as the people murdered in the random shooting spree that left a total of seven people shot. The gunman is also dead after a police-involved shooting in Evanston, officials said.Faulkner's cousin said the 20-year-old had recently moved back to Chicago from Minnesota, looking for a fresh start after he lost his job due to the pandemic.His family is now beside themselves with grief, as they get ready to lay him to rest."He had the most contagious smile. I mean, he was just so loving and so kind," said Shapearl Wells, Faulker's cousin.Faulkner was the third victim to die at the hands of shooter 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, according to police."I always think about his smile. His contagious smile and how much love he has for his family and his, it was just that was just him," Wells said. "I mean, his family meant the world to him. And so, we are, we are mourning this loss is so, so difficult. It's so difficult."Wells said that day Faulkner and his brother were making a pit stop at the AK Food Mart near 93rd and Halsted Sunday afternoon to buy snacks and lottery ticket.Unfortunately, that quick trip would be Faulker's last."I get this phone call and they're saying he shot and I'm like, 'what do you mean, this is crazy,'" Wells recalled.As Faulkner and his brother pulled up the convenience store, Wells said the pair were making plans to go back to school to get their real estate license and start a new business."They had inquired about getting a real estate license and maybe doing rehabs and things like that so he was just like, really excited," she said. "This is the conversation that he was having with his brother was less than five minutes before the incident occurred."Surveillance video from the area shows the shooter walking into the store and just minutes later walking out with a cash register drawer after shooting Faulkner and an 81-year-old cashier.As Nightengale drives away, he fires more shots in the parking lot at at least two people, including the victim's brother, who can be seen running for cover.But that wasn't the last this area would see of Nightengale.After Chicago police arrived at the scene, police said Nightengale returned and fired more shots, hitting a police squad car."I look at the police outside I start seeing the police armed gun, like the police run with guns like they try to protect us, like, 'stay inside nobody go outside,'" said Abudulelah Abualoul, the owner of Jimmy's Best which is the restaurant next door to the food mart.Police believe the rampage began after Nightengale shot and killed a University of Chicago student.University officials identified that student as 30-year-old Ph.D. student Yiran Fan, 30.Fan was discovered inside his vehicle in a parking garage of the Regent Park apartment complex in the 5000-block of South East End Avenue."He was a great, nice person and it is really sad that we lost him," said Fan's friend Xuan Yu.Fan grew up in Beijing, China, where Yu went to high school with him.They reconnected at U of C, she said."He was very smart, very talented, quick learner; straight-A student. I would call him an overachiever," Yu said.Minutes after Fan was killed, a few blocks away, police said Nightengale entered the vestibule of an apartment building in the 4900-block of South East End Avenue and asked to use a phone before opening fire, according to CPD.There, the gunman shot and killed 46-year-old Aisha Johnson before also shooting and critically wounding a 77-year-old woman who was inside the building retrieving mail, CPD said."They were trying to revive her when she came in. She was already passed away," said Johnson's brother, Ronald Johnson.Ronald said he was heartbroken when he found out she was shot, and the gunman was still on the run."I felt numb right there, so I knew, I just felt like she was gone then as soon as I got the call," Ronald said.Johnson worked at the front desk at the Hyde Park complex for the past decade."She was so devoted to her job and her kids," Ronald said. "It is hard when you see someone work so hard and then they are not even in the wrong place. They are at work and you never expect this to happen at work."The rampage that ended the life of all three victims stretched from the city's South Side all the way to suburban Evanston before police killed the gunman.The victims' families are left still questioning how something like this could happen."How did he get away again," Ronald asked.