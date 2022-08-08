Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer

Illinois State Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that occured Thursday night on I-55.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old Chicago man was charged over the weekend in connection with an expressway shooting that left a woman critically wounded last week, Illinois State Police said Monday morning.

David C. Abarca was charged Saturday with attempted murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the Thursday night Stevenson Expressway shooting that also involved an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities have said.

Illinois State Police said they were investigating the possibility of road rage between two vehicles, and identified Abarca as a suspect in the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability also said an off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in the shooting. Details on the officer's involvement have not been released.

State troopers responded to the reported shooting in the inbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Archer Avenue at about 10:05 p.m.

A woman in her 20s was found shot inside a vehicle. Two other occupants inside the vehicle were not injured, Illinois State Police said.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Illinois State Police described the car the woman was in as the "offending" vehicle.

Police are investigating reports of another vehicle at the scene of the shooting, but it's not clear if the person inside was involved or just a witness.

Abarca is being held at the Cook County Jail with no bond.

