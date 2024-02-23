1 fatally shot inside South Side Subway restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was shot to death inside a Subway restaurant on the South Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

It's still unclear what exactly led up to the shooting at about 11:40 p.m. inside the restaurant in the 100-block of West 79th Street.

Officers responded and found a male victim shot in the head inside the restaurant, police said.

Investigators said the victim was shot by an unknown male suspect who left the Subway sandwich shop on foot after opening fire.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

