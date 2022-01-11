chicago shooting

Chicago shooting during attempted carjacking critically injures man, 46, in Auburn Gresham

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attempted carjacking in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood left a man critically injured after he was shot in the head.

Chicago police said a 46-year-old man was driving in the 7600-block of South Carpenter around 2 p.m. Tuesday when three to four people came out of a gangway and tried to talk to him.

Two of the suspects pulled out guns and opened fire, striking the victim in the head. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Police said they believe the shooting happened during an attempted carjacking. No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area 2 detectives is ongoing.

