Chicago shooting: 4 seriously hurt after shots fired in Washington Park, officials says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, January 1, 2023 8:22PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were seriously hurt in a Sunday afternoon shooting on the city's South Side, Chicago fire officials said.

The shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood's 300 block of East 57th Street, officials said. The victims were transported to local hospitals in serious to critical conditions.

Two people were taken to Comer Children's Hospital and two others were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Authorities did not immediately provide information on what led up to the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

