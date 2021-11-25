Chicago shooting: 2 tow truck drivers shot in Belmont Cragin

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two tow truck drivers were shot while at a crash scene in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The victims were standing outside at a crash scene in the 2700-block of North Central Avenue at about 3:05 a.m. when someone in a gray or gold SUV fired shots at them.

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in the lower body and a 38-year-old man was shot in the head, shoulder and torso, police said.

The victims transported themselves to Community First Hospital and both were later transferred to other hospitals. The 37-year-old man was listed in critical condition and the 38-year-old man was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

