Chicago shooting: 2 tow truck drivers shot in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two tow truck drivers were shot while at a crash scene in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.The victims were standing outside at a crash scene in the 2700-block of North Central Avenue at about 3:05 a.m. when someone in a gray or gold SUV fired shots at them.A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in the lower body and a 38-year-old man was shot in the head, shoulder and torso, police said.The victims transported themselves to Community First Hospital and both were later transferred to other hospitals. The 37-year-old man was listed in critical condition and the 38-year-old man was listed in good condition, police said.No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.