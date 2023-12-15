Cicero man charged in fatal shooting of woman outside SW Side motel, Chicago police say

Chicago police said Cicero man Francisco Miranda has been charged in the shooting of a woman outside the Saratoga Motel.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cicero man was charged in a shooting outside a Chicago motel last week, police said Friday.

Francisco Miranda, 39, is charged with murder.

Officers responded to the Saratoga Motel in the 7700-block of South Cicero Avenue at about 11:45 p.m. on December 7 and found a woman with gunshot wounds to the neck and back, police said.

Police said he shot and killed 39-year-old Virginia Rios during at argument.

Miranda was arrested Wednesday in Cicero Avenue by Chicago police and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

