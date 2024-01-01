Chicago shooting: Man killed, 2 women wounded after shots fired into Park Manor home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting left a man dead and two women injured inside a home on the South Side early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a home in the Park Manor neighborhood's 7000 block of South Wabash Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and found three victims inside a residence.

A 53-year-old man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A 49-year-old woman, shot in her head, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Another woman, 48, was shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Investigators said the gunfire came from outside the home and struck the victims after piercing the window.

Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

