Chicago police 2023 crime data shows decline in murders, shootings

Violence in Chicago saw a dramatic decrease this year. Some organizations are working hard to make sure that trend continues in 2024.

Violence in Chicago saw a dramatic decrease this year. Some organizations are working hard to make sure that trend continues in 2024.

Violence in Chicago saw a dramatic decrease this year. Some organizations are working hard to make sure that trend continues in 2024.

Violence in Chicago saw a dramatic decrease this year. Some organizations are working hard to make sure that trend continues in 2024.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department released its end of the year crime stats for 2023, showing a drop in in the number of murders and shootings.

CPD said there were 617 murders in Chicago last year, down from 709 in 2022.

The number of shootings is also down, with 2,452 shootings in 2023 and 2,829 shootings in 2022.

The number of shooting victims in 2023 was 2,883, down from 3,484 in 2022.

RELATED: Chicago homicides see 13% decrease in 2023, crime data shows

SEE ALSO: Chicago vehicle thefts reach all-time high in 2023, police data shows

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood