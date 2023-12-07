Man killed in West Loop shooting, Chicago police say

There was a fatal Chicago shooting early Thursday morning. A man was shot on Clinton Street and found on Lake Street in the West Loop, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot in the West Loop early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the 100-block of North Clinton Street, near Ogilvie Transportation Center, and was found in the 500-block of West Lake Street, near the Clinton Green and Pink Line CTA station, about 12:50 a.m., CPD said.

The unidentified man, who appeared to be about 40 years old, had been shot in the chest, police said.

He was unresponsive, and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

He later died, police said.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

