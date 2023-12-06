Chicago shooting: Man shot during road rage incident near South Side gas station, police say

A man was injured in a road rage shooting in Chicago near a gas station at 79th and Western on Wednesday, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured in a road rage shooting on Chicago's South Side on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said the shooting happened near a gas station at West 79th Street and South Western Avenue. That's on the border of the Gresham and Wrightwood neighborhoods.

A 37-year-old man was outside when someone got out of a vehicle and approached him just before 9 a.m., police said. After an argument, the offender opened fire on the man, striking him throughout his body.

Police said the victim took himself to Christ Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood