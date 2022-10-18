Liquor store clerk dies after West Rogers Park shooting during attempted robbery: Chicago police

Incident took place at J and K Food and Liquor on Western Avenue

A Chicago shooting left a J and K Food and Liquors clerk dead after a West Rogers Park attempted robbery, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A store clerk was shot and later died due to an attempted robbery at a West Rogers Park liquor store Monday night, Chicago police said.

A 66-year-old man was working behind the counter of J and K Food and Liquor about 9:50 p.m. in the 6300-block of North Western Avenue when someone walked in with a handgun and demanded money, CPD said.

That person then shot the clerk in the chest, police said.

CPD said the victim was able to return fire, but the gunman was not hit.

The suspect rode a bicycle to the store but left on foot, police said.

Authorities are calling this an attempted robbery because ultimately nothing was taken.

Chicago fire crews took the clerk to St. Francis hospital in critical condition, but police said he later died.

It's unclear if detectives have any surveillance video to help them.

But the suspect remained at large Tuesday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating.