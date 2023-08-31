Chicago shooting: 3-year-old child among 3 injured in Woodlawn, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old child was among three people injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting on Chicago's South Side, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the shooting happened near East 65th Street and South Blackstone Avenue in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.

CFD transported the child, shot in the leg, to Comer Children's Hospital. Chicago police transported the two other victims, whose ages were not immediately known, to local hospitals.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

