COPA investigating Chicago police-involved shooting in Wrightwood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a police-involved shooting Saturday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of South Western Avenue.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said they are responding to the shooting. At least one Chicago police officer discharged their weapon in the shooting.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured or what the circumstances were leading up to the shooting.

No further information from Chicago police was immediately available.

