Chicago shooting: 2 wounded in River North near Hubbard, State streets

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hubbard and State streets at about 3:40 a.m., police said.
Two men, ages 29 and 20, were shot by someone driving by in a black Jeep, which fled north on State Street, police said.
The 29-year-old man was wounded int he thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
The 20-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the thigh and was treated at the scene.
Patrols were increased in River North because of a recent rash of shootings. Those patrols included a Cook County Sheriff's Office command post in the area to increase police visibility.
No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.