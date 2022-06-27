Chicago shooting: 2 wounded in River North near Hubbard, State streets

By
River North shooting leaves 2 wounded

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting in River North Monday morning left two people wounded, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hubbard and State streets at about 3:40 a.m., police said.

Two men, ages 29 and 20, were shot by someone driving by in a black Jeep, which fled north on State Street, police said.

The 29-year-old man was wounded int he thigh and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

The 20-year-old man sustained a graze wound to the thigh and was treated at the scene.

Patrols were increased in River North because of a recent rash of shootings. Those patrols included a Cook County Sheriff's Office command post in the area to increase police visibility.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

