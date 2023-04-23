Chicago shootings: 2 young children recovering after separate shootings on South Side

Chicago police said two young children were wounded in separate shootings on the South Side Satruday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young children are recovering after being wounded in separate shootings Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said a three-year-old was struck by gunfire at about 3:40 p.m. in the 8800-block of South Euclid Avenue in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Police said the boy was struck in the face before being rushed to the hospital in serious condition, where is family said he underwent surgery.

Neighbors reflected on the shooting.

"I have a young son that's 19," said Dawn, a Calumet Heights resident. "I won't let him come over here, because, at night, we hear the shooting off 87th Street all the time. So, it's changing. It's unfortunate."

The next shooting happened less than two hours later, just after 5 p.m. in the 6600-block of South Drexel Avenue in Woodlawn.

Police said two people were inside a home when at least one pulled out a gun and began shooting.

A six-year-old girl was struck in the arm and taken to the hospital in good condition while a 33-year-old man was shot in the back. His condition is still unknown.

"The only way we're gonna put a stop to this gun violence, we have to start reaching out giving up the information, who you know who you saw. Or, who you might've known came in, and shot these children and discharged these weapons," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

Police said no one is in custody in that shooting either.