Girl, 17, dropped off at hospital, in Uptown

Teenage girl, boy shot in separate shootings on North Side, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating two separate shootings involving a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy on the city's North Side.

Chicago police are investigating two separate shootings involving a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy on the city's North Side.

Chicago police are investigating two separate shootings involving a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy on the city's North Side.

Chicago police are investigating two separate shootings involving a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy on the city's North Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after two teens were shotin separate incidents on the city's North Side.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near Mozart and Glenlake in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was walking when a gunman inside a car fired in the teen's direction.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

About three hours later, a 17-year-old girl was dropped off at Thorek Hospital in Uptown.

She had been shot twice in the upper right thigh, according to police.

Police said the girl was very uncooperative with officers and refused to answer any questions.

Area Three Detectives are investigating both incidents.