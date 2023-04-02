Chicago shootings: At least 14 shot, 3 killed in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 14 people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

A would-be robber was shot while trying to hold up an O'Reilly Auto Parts store Saturday. Police say a man walked into the store near 91st and Stony Island, showed a gun and demanded cash. The store manager, who police say is a valid FOID card holder, then shot the suspect. The suspect was transported to U of C Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. Area Two detectives are currently investigating.

Hours earlier, a man was found shot to death in Lawndale. According to Chicago police, officers received a report about shots fired in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man, 32, unconscious on the ground about 1:10 a.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.

Another man was fatally shot Friday night near the United Center on the Near West Side. The man, whose age was unknown, was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street when someone wearing dark clothing approached him and opened fire about 11 p.m., according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said. No one was in custody.

In nonfatal shootings, a 14-year-old girl was critically injured when shots fired on the street hit her inside her home on Chicago's Far South Side, police said. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said. Police said the girl felt pain right after she heard the shots. She suffered two bullet wounds to her thigh. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

A man was also wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. The man, 24, was found by officers with gunshot wounds to his lower back in the 2800 block of West Wilson Avenue about 6:15 a.m., Chicago police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said. The wounded man and two others were taken into custody, officials said. Detectives were investigating circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

