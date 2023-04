A would-be robber was shot while trying to hold up an O'Reilly Auto Parts store Saturday.

Chicago crime: Would-be robber critically hurt after shot by FOID card-holding store owner

Police say a man walked into the store near 91st and Stony Island, showed a gun and demanded cash.

The store manager, who police say is a valid FOID card holder, then shot the suspect.

The suspect was transported to U of C Hospital in critical condition.

Area two detectives are currently investigating.

