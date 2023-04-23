A Chicago shooting left a 3 year old shot in the face in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue in Calumet Heights, the police department said.

Chicago shootings: 2 children among at least 10 shot, 1 killed in weekend gun violence, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 10 people have been shot, one fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.

A toddler was shot inside a South Side home on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue at about 3:40 p.m.

Police said a 3-year-old boy was struck in the face by gunfire. The victim was transported to Jackson Park Hospital, and then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Less than two hours later, another child and a man were shot inside a Woodlawn home, police said. The shooting happened in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue at about 5:08 p.m.

Police said two offenders were inside the home when at least one pulled out a gun and fired shots. A 6-year-old girl, struck in the arm, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. A 33-year-old man, shot in the back, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Earlier Saturday, a man was killed in a shooting in South Chicago, police said. The man, 33, was arguing with someone he knew when he was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 35 people were shot, 8 fatally, in weekend gun violence across Chicago, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.