Chicago shooting: 3-year-old boy shot in face inside Calumet Heights home, police say

A Chicago shooting left a 3 year old shot in the face in the 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue in Calumet Heights, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A toddler was shot inside a South Side home on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 8800 block of South Euclid Avenue at about 3:40 p.m., police said.

Police said a 3-year-old boy was struck in the face by gunfire. The victim was transported to Jackson Park Hospital, and then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

