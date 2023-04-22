Chicago shooting: 6-year-old girl, man shot inside Woodlawn home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child and a man were shot inside a South Side home on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Woodlawn neighborhood's 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue at about 5:08 p.m., police said. Two offenders were inside the home when at least one pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Police said a 6-year-old girl, struck in the arm, was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. A 33-year-old man, shot in the back, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

