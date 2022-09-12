Chicago shootings injure several teens this weekend in Gresham, Marquette Park: CPD

Chicago police said at least 10 minors shot in city this month

According to recent Chicago police reports, there have been at least 10 minors shot in the city this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating several shootings that left children hurt over the weekend.

The shootings happened in several different locations in the city.

A 14-year-old girl was one of those shot Sunday in Gresham.

Chicago police said a man forced his way into a home in the 1200-block of 81st Street just before 5 p.m. after someone inside opened the back door.

There was a physical altercation between the two men when the suspect opened fire, hitting the girl inside in the face.

The girl's uncle said even though she remains in critical condition, she is doing OK.

A neighbor heard the screams.

"I heard somebody holler, 'No, no, no,'" said Joseph House. "Like 'get off me, don't do this to me.'"

On Sunday night, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 2500-block of West 70th Street while standing on the sidewalk in Marquette Park. A dark-colored car drove up and started shooting. The victim remains in good condition.

Another 17-year-old was shot Sunday night, near 84th Street and Parnell Avenue in Gresham. He was shot multiple times and was transported in critical condition.

And just before 4 a.m. Monday, a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at Loretto hospital and transferred to Stroger hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

"These are a lot of missing plates at the table; somebody's child is not at that table, somebody's loved one -- especially a female -- is not at that table," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes.