13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say

CHCIAGO (WLS) -- A 13-year-old old boy was shot while allegedly breaking into a vehicle Sunday, according to police.

The teen was allegedly seen breaking into a Kia just after 2:30 p.m. in the 3700-block of S. Langley Avenue when he was confronted by the owner, police said.

The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.

The teen was transported to Comer Children's Hospital and the vehicle's owner was taken in by police for questioning, officials said.

A weapon was recovered from both the 13-year-old and the vehicle's owner, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.