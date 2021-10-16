Chicago Sky take on Phoenix Mercury in WNBA Finals Game 3 with sold-out crowd at Wintrust Arena

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wintrust Arena is sold out ahead for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury tied up at one game apiece.The Sky's run to the finals has captured the hearts of Chicago sports fans. The Art Institute of Chicago lions and City Hall are all decked out in Sky gear. Thomas Hoyne Elementary School hosted a pep rally for the Sky as part of "All About The Girls Day." And Chance the Rapper even pledged to get a tattoo to commemorate a win if the Sky are victorious."They need to win tonight because if we have to go back to Phoenix, it's, it's gonna be tough," Sky fan Sheldon San Gabriel said.A Sky win Friday night means Chicago's team can clench the title on Sunday before a hometown crowd.Annie Costabile, Sky & Red Stars reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times, said Game 3 is crucial."With Diana Taurasi on that other bench - and whether she's on the floor or on the bench, that woman will come in and make you pay if you let her," Constabile said. "So the Sky really need to steal this one. They need to take the momentum back."The Sky's second ever WNBA Finals appearance caps off a wild year. Naperville's own Candace Parker, a two-time league MVP, joined the Sky this season. But then the team ended the regular season with an even 16 - 16 record, still managing to fight their way to the finals."It just really has been a remarkable trip to this finals moment, and I think, I hope, the city is finally taking notice of what a special team this is," Constabile said.Win or lose, this weekend is sure to be a bright moment for Sky fans and the growing popularity of women's professional sports."It's a great idea to support women in the sport of basketball and to have been more popular, and have more fans and come out and support them and hopefully be as popular as men's basketball one day," fan Maren San Gabriel said.