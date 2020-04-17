Chicago Weather Update: Up to 4 inches of snow forecast as storm moves into area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow is falling across parts of the Chicago area Friday morning, creating slick conditions for the morning commute.
About 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected from the storm, with higher totals expected south of Interstate 80.
Most of the snow accumulation will be done by 9 a.m., with a mix of rain and snow expected after that. The afternoon should see some sun mixed with spotty showers.
CHICAGO SNOW FORECAST: See the latest snow timing, storm track, accumulations
By 7 a.m., 2.1 inches of snow had accumulated in Naperville, while Downers Grove had 2 inches of snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central Cook, DeKalb, DuPage and Kane counties until 10 a.m.
The advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m. for LaSalle, Grundy and Livingston counties. For southern Cook, Kankakee, Kendall and Will counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana, the advisory will remain in effect until 1 p.m.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation says it is deploying its salt spreaders to clear streets, focusing on main arterial streets and Lake Shore Drive before going to residential areas.
This comes after icy conditions Wednesday morning led to a number of crashes, including a nearly 50-car pileup on the Kennedy Expressway.
In an effort to give back to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA is now offering free roadside assistance to all healthcare workers and first responders in the Chicago area. Healthcare workers and first responders in the Chicago area can receive free AAA services - including towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jumpstarts and lockout service - through the end of the month, regardless of whether they are AAA members. Eligible non-members can call 833-222-3284 to receive these free AAA Roadside Assistance services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Visit AAA.com/hero for more information.
The weather will turn the corner over the weekend, with temperatures approaching 60.
Chicago Weather Update: Up to 4 inches of snow forecast as storm moves into area
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News