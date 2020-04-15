Almost 50-car pileup crash on Kennedy Expressway injures 14; More than a dozen additional crashes reported

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6104808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CFD Deputy District Chief First District John Giordano provides an update on a crash on the Kennedy Expressway involving more than 50 cars.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Almost 50 cars were involved in a massive pileup crash on the inbound Kennedy Expressway at North Avenue in just one of more than a dozen crashes reported Wednesday morning.The Chicago Fire Department was called to the scene at about 4:40 a.m. Officials then reported 54 vehicles were involved in the crash. Fourteen people, all adults, were transported to hospitals with injuries from the crash, fire officials said. Their conditions were not serious.Illinois State Police later said about 46 vehicles were involved in the incident.Authorities shut down the expressway at North Avenue to clean up the crash, with at least a dozen IDOT vehicles towing away cars that were not drivable. Authorities said the expressway was reopened at about 10 a.m.The snow, mixed with falling temperatures, created a sheet of ice on the roads, and drivers had no idea."Overnight conditions deteriorated and we got some snow and icy conditions on the expressway; vehicles driving at high rates of speed caused the accident," said John Giordano, CFD deputy district chief for the First District. "We are not sure the vehicles that caused it, but it did cause an effect where vehicles couldn't stop behind them because of the high speeds that they were traveling and thus the amount of vehicles we have at this time."Patrick Balson works for a company making ventilators. Considered an essential worker, he was on his way to work in Cicero."I just came over the bridge and there was just a pileup and nothing to do, nothing you could do," Balston said. "It was icy, it was snowing and there was just a sudden stop. ... I was trying to be careful but there's just nothing you could do."His car is totaled.Many drivers reported untreated roads Wednesday morning, and not just on the Kennedy.In the snow and cold, emergency crews had to continue to work -- even during a pandemic. Crash victims were out of their cars and walking around at the scene, making things all the more challenging."Social distancing, obviously is our main concern, but we have another job to do as well as far as far as fires, accidents and other things we respond to every day," Giordano said. "Aside from the pandemic that's going on, we're still dealing with everyday incidents. This is one of them."More than a dozen other crashes were reported on Chicago-area expressways, including a multi-vehicle crash on the Stevenson Expressway near Damen Avenue. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.Other crashes included:-Interstate 190 westbound River Rd., with all lanes closed. (-Interstate 90 southbound Kimball Avenue-Interstate 90 southbound Kedzie Avenue-Interstate 90 southbound Irving Park Road-Interstate 90 northbound Division Street-Interstate 90 northbound Addison Street-Interstate 94 northbound Cermak (China Town Feeder Ramp)(non-life threatening injuries)-Interstate 94 southbound 18th St. (non-life threatening injuries)-Interstate 55 southbound First Avenue-Interstate 55 at Interstate 294 northbound-Interstate 55 southbound milepost 277-Interstate 55 southbound Joliet Rd (LEFT LANE-LANE 1 DOWN)-Interstate 55 northbound Western Avenue-Interstate 290 westbound Wolf Road-Interstate 290 eastbound at Interstate 88 eastbound-Interstate 57 northbound at Interstate 294 northbound-Interstate 57 northbound 159th StreetIn a statement, an IDOT spokesperson said,The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory, which was in effect for the area until 10 a.m.