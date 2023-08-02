Chicago police: 2 stabbed after drivers get in fight in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were stabbed after Chicago police said they got involved in an argument with the driver of another vehicle in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at about 7:54 p.m. in the 3600-block of West Division Street, police said.

A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were driving when police said they got into an argument with another driver. Both drivers got out of their vehicles and began fighting in the street, police said.

The woman was cut on her hand from a knife and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. The 29-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 27-year-old man was taken into custody, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.