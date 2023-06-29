WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: 1 fatally stabbed in Irving Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 29, 2023 11:18AM
Chicago police said a man was killed in a stabbing in the Irving Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed to death in the Irving Park neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the 3700-block of North Kedzie Avenue at about 10:10 p.m. and found a person unresponsive lying on the ground.

The victim had multiple stab wounds to the back and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

