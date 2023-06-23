Group responsible for 7 armed carjackings, robberies this week: Chicago police

The Chicago Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and carjacking spree.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a carjacking and robbery spree this week.

In all seven cases, the suspects fled in a Grey Chrysler 300.

Five of the locations are on the North and Northwest sides, and two others are on the West Side.

Police said multiple suspects pull out handguns, and then take the victim's items and cars.

The carjackings happened on June 19, 20, and 22. On each day, there were incidents just minutes and blocks apart.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

4300 block of North Western on June 19 at 10:15 p.m.

3800 block of North Western on June 19 at 10:22 p.m.

1900 block of West Irving Park Rd on June 20 at 6:34 a.m.

4200 block of North Wolcott on June 20 at 6:39 a.m.

3800 block of North Southport on June 20 at 6:40 a.m.

200 block of North Paulina on June 22 at 6:30 a.m.

2000 block of West Augusta on 22 June at 6:34 a.m.

