WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Delivery driver stabbed over blocked driveway in Bronzeville: Chicago police

22-year-old woman's truck wouldn't start, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 11, 2023 10:20PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A delivery truck driver was stabbed on Chicago's South Side on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the stabbing happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 3000 block of South Michigan Avenue at about 3 p.m.

A 22-year-old woman was parked in front of a home, and her delivery truck would not start. Someone became upset that she was blocking the driveway.

Police said that person got out of their vehicle, took out a knife and stabbed the woman in her knee, right arm and lower back.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the stabbing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW