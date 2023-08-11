Delivery driver stabbed over blocked driveway in Bronzeville: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A delivery truck driver was stabbed on Chicago's South Side on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the stabbing happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 3000 block of South Michigan Avenue at about 3 p.m.

A 22-year-old woman was parked in front of a home, and her delivery truck would not start. Someone became upset that she was blocking the driveway.

Police said that person got out of their vehicle, took out a knife and stabbed the woman in her knee, right arm and lower back.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the stabbing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood