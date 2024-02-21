Man stabbed during fight in Michigan Avenue Starbucks, Chicago police say; offender in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago fire officials said a man was stabbed during a fight in a Starbucks on Michigan Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the store at about 2 p.m. for a report of a person with a knife.

CPD said a 52-year-old man and a 46-year-old man got into an argument, which then turned physical. The 46-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the 52-year-old multiple times in the head and the right arm.

During the fight, the 46-year-old was cut on the right hand.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

