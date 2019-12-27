Legendary Chicago stepper Jannice Robertson killed in Orland Hills crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's steppin' community is mourning the loss of Jannice Robertson.
Roberston was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in south suburban Orland Hills.
Orland Hills fire officials said a box truck and three other vehicle were involved in the crash. Two adults were injured, but their conditions were never released.
Robertson was known world-wide for her moves, and was considered a legendary member of Chicago's steppin' scene. The unique style of dance is native to Chicago, and is an improvisational form of partner dancing.
Robertson was 55.
