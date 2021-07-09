Community & Events

First 'Sundays on State' event kicks of this weekend

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

First 'Sundays on State' event kicks of this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State Street, that great street, will look a lot different come Sunday.

Traffic will be shut down from Lake to Madison and transform into a pedestrian-friendly space with a whole lot going on.

Michael Edwards and the Chicago Loop Alliance joined ABC7 to talk about the festivities.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on State Street from Lake to Madison streets. Sundays on State will also take place on July 18, July 25 and Aug. 8, 22 and 29.

The street will be closed off for the free block party featuring art, culture, active recreation, food and drink, shopping and local attractions.

Those who register to attend Sundays on State at LoopChicago.com/Sundays will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package.

Performance Schedule - Lake-Randolph
11 a.m. Cabinet of Curiosity
Noon Sweet Kay Bluegrass
1 p.m. Laughing Heart

2 p.m. DJ Seasonal Frequency
3 p.m. Freelance Wrestling performance
5 p.m. Paint the City Xperience
6 p.m. Freelance Wrestling performance
7 p.m. Millar Brass Band

Performance Schedule - Washington-Madison (on stage)
11 a.m. Bikram Yoga Chicago class

12:30 p.m. The Joffrey Ballet Academy and Community Engagement Extension students
2 p.m. The South Side Jazz Coalition
3:30 p.m. The Chicago Chorus Girl Project
4 p.m. Porchlight Music Theatre
5:30 p.m. Trinity Academy of Irish Dance
7 p.m. Soulphonetics (DJs)

For more information on the festivities, visit loopchicago.com/events/sundays-on-state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolooplive musicfestivalfood
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man gravely hurt in Chicago police shooting: CPD
Biden offers to send 'strike force' to help Chicago violence crackdown
Bear pulls CA cyclist from tent, kills her in Montana
IL becomes 1st state to require Asian American history
3 inmates captured, 1 on loose after escape from IL near Peoria
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says
Biden signs competition executive order targeting big business
Show More
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
Mother sues CPS, school bus company after child complains about pain
6-year-old rescued by Louisville police after being kidnapped
Man charged in Morgan Park shooting of ATF agents, CPD officer
Mayor: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78
More TOP STORIES News