First 'Sundays on State' event kicks of this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- State Street, that great street, will look a lot different come Sunday.Traffic will be shut down from Lake to Madison and transform into a pedestrian-friendly space with a whole lot going on.Michael Edwards and the Chicago Loop Alliance joined ABC7 to talk about the festivities.The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on State Street from Lake to Madison streets. Sundays on State will also take place on July 18, July 25 and Aug. 8, 22 and 29.The street will be closed off for the free block party featuring art, culture, active recreation, food and drink, shopping and local attractions.Those who register to attend Sundays on State at LoopChicago.com/Sundays will be automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package.11 a.m. Cabinet of CuriosityNoon Sweet Kay Bluegrass1 p.m. Laughing Heart2 p.m. DJ Seasonal Frequency3 p.m. Freelance Wrestling performance5 p.m. Paint the City Xperience6 p.m. Freelance Wrestling performance7 p.m. Millar Brass Band11 a.m. Bikram Yoga Chicago class12:30 p.m. The Joffrey Ballet Academy and Community Engagement Extension students2 p.m. The South Side Jazz Coalition3:30 p.m. The Chicago Chorus Girl Project4 p.m. Porchlight Music Theatre5:30 p.m. Trinity Academy of Irish Dance7 p.m. Soulphonetics (DJs)For more information on the festivities, visit loopchicago.com/events/sundays-on-state.