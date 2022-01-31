vandalism

Chicago synagogue, school vandalized on North Side; police questioning person of interest

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A synagogue and a Jewish school in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood were vandalized Sunday, police said.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2900-block of West Devon, according to police.

Investigators said at around 4:40 p.m., someone spray-painted graffiti on the F.R.E.E. Synagogue in the 2900-block of West Devon Avenue. They then went a block up and spray-painted graffiti on a cargo container, police said.

The suspect then tackled a man to the ground before running off.

Area Three Detectives are investigating and police said a person of interest is in custody.

Meanwhile, police were on the scene of Yeshivas Meor Hatorah Of Chicago, a Jewish school at 3635 West Devon Avenue. One of the windows has been broken.

Alderman Debra Silverstein of the 50th Ward released a statement saying, Vandalism was discovered at several local Jewish institutions and businesses. The police are still investigating whether the incidents are connected and if they were carried out by the same person or group of people. No official pronouncement has been made on a possible motive, but these have all the hallmarks of hate-based crimes."

Alderman Silverstein's office is located right next to the F.R.E.E. Synagogue. She noted this comes only days after Holocaust Remembrance Day.

