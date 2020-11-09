Eisenhower Expressway outbound lanes shut down for shooting investigation on West Side

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have shut down the outbound Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side to investigate a shooting Monday morning.

Traffic is being diverted at Homan Avenue. Possible detours include Roosevelt Road to the south, the Randolph Washington corridor or Lake Street.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
